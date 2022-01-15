Woman granted bail after allegedly kicking police officer

news, latest-news,

A woman who allegedly kicked a police officer and threw a chair from a balcony towards another has been granted bail. Cyvina Mcgennisken, 40, had been in custody for a week when a magistrate granted her bail on Thursday so she could be released the following morning. The court heard on Monday that Mcgennisken was allegedly yelling, screaming and throwing items and appeared to be intoxicated, prompting neighbours to call police. She had allegedly continued to scream at a witness when police arrived and then threw a chair from a balcony at a police officer and the witness. IN OTHER NEWS: When another police officer attempted to arrest her she allegedly kicked the officer in the stomach and chest, causing minor injuries. Representing herself, Mcgennisken had told the court she was "really sorry" and was "trying to get [her] life sorted out" and would seek drug and alcohol treatment. The court had heard Mcgennisken had a prior criminal history and had failed to answer bail multiple times in the past, leading police to oppose her bail. She returned to court on Thursday after she had been assessed for the Court Integrated Services Program. After some complications she was eventually granted bail by magistrate Letizia Torres. She told Mcgennisken the offending was "pretty serious" and urged her to comply with the terms of her bail and to engage with the CISP program. The matter will return to court next month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/e0184223-bc84-4a53-8891-975b838833e1.jpeg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg