It was a huge weekend in Buninyong for the 2022 Road Nationals. There was plenty of action both on and off the track with many locals and visitors taking advantage of the clear skies to watch the races. Check out the gallery above below to see who was there. EARLIER: Lucas Plapp won the elite men's race ahead of James Whelan and Brendan Johnston. Earlier, Tasmanian Nicole Frain scored the biggest win of her career, taking out the elite women's road race. The 29-year-old launched a perfectly-timed solo attack with 3km left and stayed clear to the finish at Buninyong. Pre-race favourite Grace Brown won the reduced bunch sprint four seconds later to finish runner-up for the second-straight year. Alyssa Polites finished third to also win the under-23 category. For full coverage, you can head to the Courier Sport page. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

