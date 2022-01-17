See the photos of Ballarat's fireworks at Lake Wendouree

news, latest-news,

It was promised as the biggest display yet and few could argue it lived up to the hype. For 15 minutes Lake Wendouree was alight with colour as Ballarat's annual fireworks filled the night sky. Check out the action at the Lake for the Fireworks on Sunday night in our gallery above. You can also watch amazing drone footage of the fireworks here.

