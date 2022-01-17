news, latest-news,

When you have thousands of Ballarat people trying to watch the annual fireworks, finding the perfect location can sometimes prove tricky. Lake Wendouree is always packed, as is the Black Hill lookout and other elevated areas throughout the city. Therefore, having an ideal viewing point all to yourself is next to impossible. That was, until now. Thanks to Skyline Drone Imaging, The Courier can bring you the best view of the fireworks you will ever see. Watch the drone footage below (a short version as well as the full version) for the best uninterrupted view of the fireworks you will see. You can also check out our gallery of the fireworks here. Watch the short version here. Watch the display in full here.

