Reports of unapproved testing kits being sold in Ballarat

Caution is being urged as reports surface of Ballarat small businesses selling COVID testing kits that are not designed for at-home use. Social media posts, verified by The Courier, have raised concerns with some businesses selling 'point of care' tests designed to be used by health professionals. The post said the tests were repackaged in plastic bags, did not contain instructions and only cash payments were accepted. According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, point of care tests can only be supplied to an accredited pathology laboratory, pharmacists, paramedics, aged care workers or other businesses that employ a health practitioner. IN OTHER NEWS: The TGA website specifically states the point of care tests must not be supplied for the purpose of self-testing. Records must also be maintained to demonstrate the device has been supplied appropriately. The TGA said point of care tests were designed for large-scale professional testing and require user training while home use tests have been assessed for usability by untrained members of the public. The TGA said consumers should be aware that only approved testing kits should be sold at retail. A list of approved tests is available at tga.gov.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

