Police issue appeal in bid to find wanted man
Ballarat Police are asking the community for information to help find a wanted man who is known to frequent the Ballarat area.
Tony Minion is wanted for failing to comply with the conditions of a Community Corrections Order.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
