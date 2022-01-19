Police issue appeal in bid to find wanted man

news, latest-news,

Ballarat Police are asking the community for information to help find a wanted man who is known to frequent the Ballarat area. Tony Minion is wanted for failing to comply with the conditions of a Community Corrections Order. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/f17aea60-7a1e-451f-aa58-d3dd71e5d9fc.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg