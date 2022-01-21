news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls begin their NAB League campaign today, led by reigning best and fairest winner Lilli Condon. The midfielder was announced captain during the week and is set to lead a new-look team out against the Gippsland Power at La Trobe University, Bundoora. READ MORE SPORT: Eight players have been named that were a part of last year's squad, with 14 set to make their debut for the Rebels. Heading into her fourth year in the talent pathway and with one season of the captaincy already under her belt, Condon said she is excited to lead the squad in 2022. "It's very exciting, there was so many different girls with all different experiences that I thought could definitely be captain," she said. "I was pretty excited that everyone voted me in. Looking at the season ahead, it's an awesome group of girls, so I was like this is a great year to be captain, everyone's getting along." Vice-captains Kalani Scoullar and Olivia Leonard will assist Condon, as will leadership group members Tahlia Meier, Molly Walton, Jessica Rentsch and Jedah Huf, the latter two being new additions to the squad. She said the group was bonding well. "We did a lot of line work on Wednesday night at our last training and there was a lot of questions asked because we've got new set ups, new plays and everything," Condon said. "They (the squad) were asking Tahlia, Kalani and I and a few others 'what's the go, what do I do here?' "I loved it because it helps you learn as well when you're explaining it." Condon said the squad's pre-season has been interrupted due to COVID-19 interruptions and other commitments for a handful of players. There are nine unavailable this weekend from the under-19 squad. Condon experienced her own COVID setback in the new year, which put her training on pause for a small period. Despite the issues that COVID has presented, Condon said the squad was in a good place to compete strongly this season after a preliminary final appearance in 2021. "I think this year we've got more of a team who are evenly skilled, last year we had more of a range," she said. "This year I think we've got a lot of skill. Coming out of training on Wednesday made us all pretty excited because (of) some of the plays and some of the things that happened there. "We've got such great coaching this year, we've got lots of experience, so I don't see why we couldn't go into the finals and have a crack." Part of the coaching group is former AFLW player Sally Riley. "She's awesome, we all just get along with her so well and she just brings so much experience ... we all just can relate to her," Condon said.

