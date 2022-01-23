news, latest-news,

Waubra's hopes of defending its 2019 Central Highlands Football League premiership have been strengthened by a big off-season signing. READ MORE SPORT: Premiership hero James Lukich is returning, bolstering Waubra's midfield stocks. A member of Waubra's 2019 premiership side, a game he was best-on-ground in, Lukich's return is a welcomed sight for Kangaroos supporters. Lukich departs East Point in the Ballarat Football Netball League after one COVID-affected season, where he played 10 games and kicked 10 goals, helping lead the Roos to third on the ladder. Waubra coach Matt James said he was excited to have Lukich back in the blue and white. "It'll be really good to have him back, he's a superstar of the Central Highlands," he said. "Lukich you can just play anywhere on the ground ... you can put him behind the ball, you can put him in front of the ball or you can just leave him around the ball." James said he envisioned Lukich playing predominantly in the midfield, but may also spend some time forward and back depending on the opposition. "He's so good around the footy, then when he plays forward he's too quick on the ground for a big, but he's too strong for a small or someone sort of around his size," he said. Lukich will team-up with brother Geordie, Waubra's star ruckman, as well as midfielder Nicholas Dinsdale, who is returning from injury this season after missing all of 2021 with a ruptured Achilles. Lukich's last CHFL campaign in 2019 saw him kick 50 goals from just 13 games, winning Waubra's best and fairest. He also polled 19 votes in the Geoff Taylor Medal, three votes behind winner Rupert Sangster.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/dfbddad0-bd9a-43e7-aac2-34b4290e64d6.jpg/r369_641_2911_2077_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg