Linton's clash with Webbcona was the game of the round and it lived up to all expectations. Webbcona claimed a 12-shot win and in the process gave the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant premier ladder its biggest shake-up to date. READ MORE SPORT: The rink skippered by Matthew Blackburn was the dominant group of the day for the victors, prevailing 29-12. Their 17-shot win was able to counter Linton's impressive 21-12 win in another rink. A tight four-shot win to Webbcona in the final rink sealed the deal and helped it climb to fifth on the ladder and drop Linton down to sixth. With Learmonth, Buninyong and Ballarat to come, Webbcona is perfectly placed to make a run at the finals in the second-half of the season. It entered the game as favourites and Buninyong delivered the result it needed, a 15-shot victory over Ballarat. As has been Ballarat's story for much of the season, the game was a competitive one, the side able to tie one rink 25 a-piece. The remaining two rinks were decided by seven and eight shots, not blowouts by any stretch, but enough to hand Buninyong 15 valuable points and keep the gap between it and BMS in fourth at just one. With Sebastopol and Victoria to come in two of the next three weeks for Buninyong, the win was an important one, not only for ladder positioning, but confidence as it looks towards the competition's best next round. With Buninyong breathing down its neck, BMS just needed to get a win against Creswick and it did so in dominant fashion, prevailing by 30 shots. For the second time this season BMS was able to claim 16 points, enough to edge clear of fifth-placed Buninyong by a singular point. Two rink wins by 12 shots each headlined the dominant display, an important six-shot win in the third steering BMS to 16 points. The loss means Creswick's finals hopes seem all but finished, now trailing fourth-placed BMS by 40 points. Sebastopol did what it needed to in a 22-shot win over Learmonth, claiming 16 points to keep its lead at the top-of-the-table at 15. Learmonth's rink skippered by Craig Findlay put in a solid effort, going down by six shots. That was as close as it would get on the day, however, Sebastopol prevailing by eight shots in each of the other two rinks to finish the job. Buninyong, the top four's newest addition, now awaits Sebastopol next round. Two rink losses by six and three shots respectively certainly didn't rule Mt Xavier out of a win against Victoria. A 33-11 loss in the other did though. Victoria's rink skippered by Shaun Clark led the way for the victors, helping the side take home 16 points for the second-consecutive week. The 31-shot win helps Victoria remain close to Sebastopol in first and drops Mt Xavier's shot differential down to -110, the worst in the competition.

