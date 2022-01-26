Meet Ballarat's 2022 Australia Day award recipients

news, latest-news,

They are often the quiet achievers that go by unnoticed. But these are a handful of people who make Ballarat tick in their own unique way and have been bestowed a significant award. See Ballarat's Australia Day award recipients below. Criss Canning has been named as an Order of Australia Medalist (OAM) as part of the Australia Day honours for her decades-long contribution to Australia's arts scene. Ms Canning has been painting for more than 50 years, but it was a trip to the Greek Islands in the mid 1980s that changed her perceptions and has seen her become one of Australia's foremost still life artists. "It is a shock, I was quite overwhelmed," she said. READ MORE ABOUT CRISS HERE The principal of Ballarat Clarendon College, David Shepherd has been named as an Order of Australia Medalist (OAM) for his over 40 years service to secondary education. Mr Shepherd said it was the whole school community that should be receiving the award, students, parents and particularly staff. He said having been born and bred in Melbourne, he did not envisage he would create a life in Ballarat, but said it had been nothing but rewarding. READ MORE ABOUT DAVID HERE MOUNT Pleasant's Madeline Townsend has been honoured as part of this year's Australia Day awards, named as an Order of Australia (OAM) medalist. She has been awarded the medal for her services to conservation and the environment, a passion she has worked at in some capacity for more than 30 years. "It really started as a volunteer and it led me into a career as a volunteer manager with various organisations," she said. READ MORE ABOUT MADELINE HERE Lake Wendouree resident David Thomas has been at the forefront of artistic expression in this country. He is one of Australia's true artistic pioneers and has today been named as a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia. Mr Thomas was born and raised in Ballarat, attending Pleasant Street Primary School and Ballarat Grammar before embarking on a career which has seen him traverse the country, often as the director of some of the biggest and most important galleries in this nation. READ MORE ABOUT DAVID THOMAS HERE Former Ballarat teacher Lynn Kelly has been named a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia. From a very young age, former Ballarat teacher Lynne Kelly had an undeniable love for education. Specifically, the mathematics and science fields. Lynne, who taught at Ballarat Grammar, Ballarat High School, Sebastopol Technical School and Ballarat North Technical School, said her love began with an innocent con from her father. READ MORE ABOUT LYNN HERE If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/0f9bfc8b-7496-4c0e-baa0-0fc9b1f5955a.PNG/r0_17_1401_809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg