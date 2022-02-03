comment,

I have a simple solution for those taking issue with the ridiculous and archaic rules imposed on students by private schools: our neglected public schools. Private schools are remnants of an archaic and antiquated class system. They have become increasingly dependent on public funding, public funding which is needed for public schools, and in my opinion we can do without these greedy and outdated private schools suckling at the public purse. The crazy rules they impose on students are merely symptomatic of a fundamentally flawed, class based system. Stuart Walsh, Eureka RELATED COVERAGE: A ban on mullets as 'extreme hairstyles' at St Patrick's College has upset parents, students I read with interest the discussion re the hair rules set down for students who wish to attend St Patrick's College. There are rules and regulations set for members in many institutions in life and the rules regarding hair styles for the young men attending St Patrick's College is just one example of this. I am amazed that some parents, who have chosen to send their sons to St Patrick's College, are making a public issue of this. The rules are the rules and for some parents to take issue against this, on behalf of their sons, sets a poor example and can hinder the relationship between the student and his experience of college life. Yes, the College does care about its image, and so it should, but this does not take precedence over the welfare of the students. It is just part of what makes St Patrick's a wholesome experience in the education of young men. It is always so pleasing to see students from any school, walking the streets of Ballarat in their uniform and well groomed hair and I fully support St Patrick's in their stance of 'no mullets'. Three generations of our family attended St Patrick's College and all left the College well grounded and ready for their next adventure In life. Hair styles were never an issue because parents were happy to support the College in abiding by the rules. Liz Hanrahan, Dunnstown HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE. I'm not sorry to say but I'm a stick in the mud with hair styles. Long for girls, short for boys, nothing different. Craig McDonald, Invermay Park The comments section responding to St Patrick's College enforcement of their appropriate hairstyle policy was disappointing. I was disappointed in the Ballarat community. What is the point of school? Is it not to prepare our youth to be the very best version of themselves? To educate them on the best way to gain successful employment? Why would the community complain about a school doing just that? Uniform has a strong impact on school morale and identity. Morale has a strong impact on learning and academic outcomes. We should be supporting our schools to ensure that they are giving our youth the best possible opportunities for their future. James Dwyer, Ballarat.

