WITH a swoosh of their capes, a band of mini-superheroes have already answered the call out - now they want you to join them in the fight against cancer. Juniors got on their bikes at Lake Wendouree on Friday morning to test out part of the course for Ballarat Cycle Classic, two weeks out from the event. Entries from across the state are steady for the headline acts, including the SPUD100 (100-mile or 160-kilometre ride) in honour of long-time ambassador and AFL icon Danny Frawley. There has also been strong interest in the newly added gravel grind. But the mini-heroes need our help. Classic organisers are appealing for Ballarat families to help bolster community favourites, the lap of the lake ride and PETstock family pet walk. All money from entries directly supports Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, Australia's only regional cancer research program and based in Ballarat. IN OTHER NEWS The world-class institute receives no government funding and relies solely on philanthropy and community efforts. Ballarat Cycle Classic is FECRI's biggest annual fundraising event. FECRI started with the wish and fundraising efforts of a young Ballarat hero, Fiona Elsey, who died aged 14 with a rare and aggressive cancer in 1991. The city's mini heroes aim to keep her legacy alive and with ongoing international recognition by doing one of Fiona's favourite hobbies - riding a bike. Ballarat Cycle Classic is in action from February 19-20 with the family events in the Sunday program. To enter or for more details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

