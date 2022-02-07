news, latest-news,

Community support to refill Lake Learmonth and resurrect a tourist attraction for the area is growing, following a meeting on Saturday morning. Residents in the Learmonth area have long pushed for the now-dry lake to be rehabilitated, bringing back glory days from decades past of superb fishing and watersports. A crowd of about 40 people met with Ripon MP Louise Staley to discuss options and work out a way forward, according to organiser Colin Beagley, with many discussing what the lake used to bring to the town, particularly as developers keep a close eye on the area. READ MORE: Lake Learmonth could be a jewel in the crown if refilled, say locals "We've realised it's going to be some sort of external water source (to refill the lake)," he said. "We'll probably form some sort of committee to get things moving forward, that's the next process. "The more people that make noise the better." Ms Staley said she was happy to throw her support behind the proposal, noting tourism numbers in regional areas were booming post-lockdown. "The interest in the future of Lake Learmonth, from the Learmonth community, is clearly very strong," she said. "I have committed to now seeking funding to get a full evaluation of options to get water into Lake Learmonth - this won't be a short journey, but with the community's support and their push, I'm confident that we can put a strong case to government for an evaluation of options for the lake." Join the 'Lake Learmonth -Save Our Lake' Facebook page to find out more. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/228a4efb-a5a6-4f0d-a90e-45f0c5a98490.jpg/r0_422_4032_2700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg