SEASONED riders Luke Taylor, Louis Perriman and Tim Canny can hardly wait to get out on their bikes for Ballarat Cycle Classic - but they want to make sure everyone else is confident and ready to join them in the action. Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club is leading the charge on the Classic. The club is rallying for participation both to raise money for the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute and to encourage more people to enjoy exploring this city on their bikes. Taylor said there was a beautiful culture in Ballarat for cycling and there was lots of choice for different types of riding, which was the envy of many out-of-town riders. "Cycling is definitely growing in stature...The gravel ride is a great option now for a lot of people because you don't have the traffic," Taylor said. "It's not about how quick you go. I encourage people to eat and drink along the way - keep your fuel up and especially water if it's a hot day - don't go out too hard and just enjoy it." For Perriman, the Classic is particularly special. The cycling enthusiast is also a researcher at FECRI. Every cent from entry fees to the Classic will directly support FECRI studies into cancer and the institute's focus on immunology to unlock the riddles of cancer cells. "When you think about who you're riding for, your pain is temporary and the people this will help, theirs is permanent," Perriman said. "It's awesome to see people out there participating. It's nice to know people are behind your work and trust you and believe in the future of Ballarat cancer research, especially being a regional centre. "We don't get any government or university funding. We rely on local support and events like this are critical for us." All three riders are planning to tackle the SPUD100, a 160-kilometre (or 100-mile) road ride to honour the late Danny Frawley, an AFL great and long-time ambassador for the Classic. Perriman will line-up the day after contesting the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycle Classic, which is Australia's oldest one-day cycling race. He said cycling was a great chance to see things you would not normally notice when driving on the roads. Ballarat Cycle Classic offers a range of distances in: road rides, each taking in the AusCycling nationals climb up Mount Buninyong; mountain biking, including the family friendly adventure ride; and the lake walk or ride options. READ MORE The Classic will also this year introduce a gravel ride, which Canny planned to undertake the day before the SPUD100. "One reason we love this event is simply because we love cycling and it's a great event, but there are a lot of options and this caters to so many different abilities," the Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club president said. "...A lot of people like to use the event as a challenge. There are a couple of long rides that people wouldn't normally do." Canny, Perriman and Taylor encouraged people to say hi to anyone in a Ballarat-Sebastopol club jersey. While the Classic continued to attract lots of interest from riders across the state, they hoped to see a lot of people in the Ballarat community out on courses and having a go. They said one of their favourite parts of the Classic was catching up with people after the finish line for a chat and to listen to people's adventures from the day. Ballarat Cycle Classic is on February 19-20. Entries: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/bab04f80-8085-43fb-9ba7-00f9adfade6a.jpg/r0_216_4242_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg