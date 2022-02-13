news, latest-news,

Police are waiting the results of forensic testing, as they work to identify the remains of a person who was found inside a burnt out unit, following an early morning fire in Alfredton on Saturday morning. Emergency services were called to the residence in Almurta Street to reports of the fire about 6.30am. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before discovering the body inside the house. Ambulance Victoria has confirmed paramedics did not treat anyone else. The front of the building has been blocked off with temporary fencing. IN OTHER NEWS: The fire has been deemed non-suspicious and the exact circumstances surrounding the fire are still to be investigated. Investigations remain ongoing, anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/594e220e-8b04-4e7a-a61e-57ea7ec125b0.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg