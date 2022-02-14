news, latest-news,

Major works will get under way at the Hertford Street and Albert Street roundabout in Sebastopol from Monday, with Hertford Street to close until at least the end of March. Motorists have already experienced nightworks for the past few weeks, as well as weekend closures, as crews prepare to replace the roundabout with a set of traffic lights. According to Regional Roads Victoria, the section of Hertford Street from the roundabout to Clarkson Street will be closed for six weeks, until March 28, weather permitting. Detours will be in place along Rubicon and Sutton streets heading towards Ballarat's CBD, and along Spencer and Grey streets for those heading towards Buninyong. Heavy vehicles will be required to detour on Latrobe and Sutton streets - roadwork is also continuing at the intersection of Latrobe Street and Wiltshire Lane. The Route 22 bus stops have been moved south on Albert Street, with a temporary signalised pedestrian crossing in place. As well as Hertford Street and Latrobe Street, works are also ongoing near DTC, with traffic lights replacing the roundabout at the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane, and on Gillies Street and Gregory Street West in Wendouree, with final works to be completed before traffic lights are activated. The $60 million state government Keeping Ballarat Moving project will also include traffic lights at the Docwra Street intersection on the Midland Highway, and improvements at the corner of Dyson Drive and Carngham Road.

