TO WIN a major national sporting event on short notice highlights this city's reputation as host, Ballarat Regional Tourism's boss says. Ballarat has received an unexpected late call-up to host the Australian Masters Rowing Championships in May due to Western Australia's ongoing and uncertain border closures. The championships had been set for Perth's Champion Lakes but, in a statement released on Wednesday, Rowing Australia declared it "was not viable" to proceed out west. Ballarat Regional Tourism chairman Paul Martino said the shift was a great nod to what Ballarat could produce and turned into a win for the whole Ballarat community, working to bounce back from pandemic impacts. "Winning a national event like this underlines Ballarat and decision makers in the City of Ballarat events team, particularly those looking after sports, for putting Ballarat in the right position," Mr Martino said. "I know hospitality and accommodation businesses still have a long path back and will welcome this win for Ballarat. We'll be working hard, as much as possible, to value-add." Mr Martino said Ballarat Regional Tourism met with accommodation operators earlier this week, before the rowing announcement, and the breadth of events Ballarat was attracting looked good. He said there was no longer just the need to rely on AFL and basketball events in traditionally quieter tourism periods. Australian Masters Rowing Championships, which draws competitors aged 27-plus, will keep its scheduled dates for May 19-22. This will coincide with Ballarat Heritage Festival. This is the first time Ballarat's Lake Wendouree has hosted the Australian masters rowing since 2012. The championships, then also held in May, were a major coup for the city in the wake of a return to competitive rowing on Lake Wendouree after more than a decade in recess due to drought. Ballarat has also since hosted World Rowing Masters Regatta in 2014. IN OTHER NEWS Rowing Australia's masters announcement came on the same day as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the state's intentions to step up a regional city focus in a 2026 Commonwealth Games bid. While rowing has not featured in the Games since 1986 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Lake Wendouree's history lies in the Olympics. Ballarat is one of three Olympic host cities in Australia - along with Sydney 2006 and Melbourne 1956 - for hosting the 1956 Olympic rowing regatta. The lake has also played host to many state and Australian regattas. Rowing Victoria chief executive Ian Jickell was excited to bring the Australian masters back to Ballarat. "We know that the Victorian Masters rowers will welcome the wider community with open arms," Mr Jickell said. "We acknowledge the effort and thank Rowing WA for their work on the event to date. We will work to make this the best possible event that we can for the Australian Masters rowing community. We look forward to seeing you in Ballarat." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/e45be2c4-fdc8-4163-846e-0352d2487947.JPG/r0_121_3812_2275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg