news, latest-news,

BALLARAT schools are preparing for the traditional 'spit crews' to be banned from this year's Head of the Lake, but are keen to see crowds attend the race after last year's lock-out. The Head of the Lake regatta is scheduled for Sunday February 27, and while crowds are expected to be allowed to gather, schools The Courier spoke to believe it is unlikely the spit crews will be allowed to congregate, as is tradition. Ballarat Associated School's chair, and Ballarat High School principal, Gary Palmer said principals would meet later this week to discuss and finalise plans for next Sunday's event, saying no decision on spit crews attending the race was locked in. MORE SPORT In a note sent to parents, Ballarat Grammar said it expected spit crews wouldn't be able to make their usual appearance, but was keen to see crowds to enjoy the day. "Parents are warmly invited to join the regatta with their children to support our crews and can watch the racing action from the public viewing area on the Loreto Point side of the finish line," the school said. Damascus College interim principal Christopher Grant said the school would support the decision to ban spit crews if it was made. "Damascus College (would support) the collective decision of BAS schools that there would be no spit crews at Head of the Lake this year due to the current COVID climate and efforts in keeping our communities safe," he said. Ballarat Clarendon College principal David Shepherd said the school would wait on the outcome of the BAS meeting before confirming its actions for the day. "Information regarding attendance at the Head of the Lake regatta will be shared with the Clarendon community following the BAS meeting," he said. "Ballarat Clarendon College will adhere to the jointly agreed decisions made at that meeting to ensure the health, safety and well-being of spectators and athletes." St Patrick's College and Loreto also said it would confirm its plans after the principals meeting. "St Patrick's College has not made a decision on having spit crews at the Head of the Lake," a school spokesperson said. "St Patrick's won't be making a decision until we have consulted with principals at this meeting."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/fece57d1-072a-47c3-a16e-9e12f7b49f02.jpg/r0_31_4486_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg