Well-known firm settles in after big move

WELL-known Ballarat business and accounting firm Cooke and Foley is settling down after making a move for the first time in more than six decades based in Lydiard Street. Cooke and Foley director Paul Foley said it was time for an update. The much-loved offices in Lydiard Street had become worn and, with a growth in staff, had become quite cramped. Still with a central location, Mr Foley said Cooke and Foley's new Doveton Street North offices, two blocks away, better allow for a more modern working environment. "(The move) provided us with a unique opportunity to create a modern and state of the art working environment for all our employees and customers," Mr Foley said. "The building has the beauty of offering functional meeting spaces in a welcoming, clean and practical environment for our all clients, colleagues and friends to experience and enjoy." IN OTHER NEWS The move started before Christmas. Cooke and Foley was founded in 1946 and, with a predominantly Ballarat client base, also works with clients in Melbourne, across country Victoria and some interstate. Almost 20 staff work onsite, including accountants, business advisors and mortgage brokers. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/a54c5ee6-1d10-4732-963e-748a5521b0e7.jpg/r0_265_3420_2197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg