ABOUT 1000 children in the city's south-west are yet to have their first COVID-19 vaccination as the latest Victorian health data reveals they are falling behind their Ballarat peers. New jab numbers show less than 45 per cent of children aged five to 11 who live in postcode 3356, which includes Sebastopol, Delacombe and Winter Valley, had received their first dose against COVID-19. In Ballarat's central suburbs, the first jab rate is as high as 70 per cent. Sebastopol Primary School principal Michelle Wilson said the vaccination roll-out was ongoing and proactive, protective measures against the virus were well-supported in her school community. The school was an early vaccine adopter with all staff and eligible senior students, aged 12, having had at least one jab by early October - clear before the government school jab mandates for staff were introduced. Ms Wilson said the school continued to work with families in overcoming any hurdles to vaccinations. The school, in partnership with Ballarat Community Health, is set to host a pop-up clinic for children and parent boosters from after school to late Monday evening to help improve access. "The roll-out is an ongoing process and we really appreciate the support from families and staff who have all been fantastic at doing RATs [rapid antigen tests] twice a week," Ms Wilson said. "They've been tremendous within our community. "As a school we're working hard to keep things stable for the kids. We appreciate the parents who have got the vaccines done and the pop-up will help...Let's get this done." UFS' COVID-19 vaccination centre in Dana Street is extending its hours three nights a week in order to make jabs more accessible to families following a stark drop-off in bookings once school resumed. Take a closer look at Victoria's COVID-19 vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds below Junior Pfizer jabs have widely been available to children aged five to 11 since January 10 with a recommended interval of eight weeks to the second jab. Vaccination rates in country areas surrounding Ballarat, with lower populations of children, have generally been middling. In postcode 3355, which is predominantly Wendouree and Miners Rest, up to 55 per cent of children had received their first dose but this population is about two-thirds the size of the south-west cohort. Extended evening hours at UFS, available for all vaccinations and testing, will remain in place Tuesday to Thursday for three months. UFS operations manager Danielle Tresize said this was about giving the community more options. This comes as UFS will offer the newly-approved Novavax vaccine from Tuesday. Novavax will only be available for a first or second dose to adults, those aged 18-plus. Ms Tresize said there were strict rules about who could access Novavax for a second jab and this was largely similar to the rules about mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna - mostly due to medical reactions to brands. "We're not expecting huge numbers to be waiting, but there will be some," Ms Tresize said. Novavax is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in Australia. Federal Health Mnister Greg Hunt said that despite Australia's high vaccination rates, a protein-based vaccine should be the "extra push" some people needed to start their protection. Novavax directly places the COVID-19 spike protein in reach of the immune system compared to mRNA (Moderna and Pfizer) and vector (AstraZeneca) vaccines, which spur on a person's own protein-making systems for protection, according to Victoria University immunology researchers Jack Feehan and Vasso Apostolpoulos. "Some people have been waiting for Novavax to get vaccinated against COVID, because of fears about the mechanisms by which other vaccines work," they write in The Conversation. "...This has been the centre of a mass misinformation campaign falsely claiming they cause permanent changes to our genetics, and therefore have long-term consequences. This is untrue but has still caused concern and vaccine hesitancy in some people." Novavax has not been approved in Australia for as a third-dose booster vaccine. Feehan and Vasso said there was no published data on the efficacy and safety of Novavax in children, or as a booster for adults. IN OTHER NEWS Victorian's latest health department data shows up to 60 per cent of Ballarat residents aged 12-plus, and living in postcode 3350, have had their third jab. More than 95 per cent of people have had at least two doses. Half of eligible residents had their booster by February 3. For those living in postcode 3355, predominantly Wendouree and Miners Rest, between 50 and 55 per cent of eligible residents have had their third jab. Similarly to junior jab rates, those living in Sebastopol and Delacombe are also lagging behind on boosters with less than half eligible residents aged 12-plus to have rolled up their sleeves a third time. But at least 86 per cent living in this area have had at least two jabs. The first batches of Novavax vaccine arrived in Australia last week, ahead of schedule. This has allowed UFS to bring forward its Novavax appointments. UFS is taking bookings for Novavax, by phone only now, on Tuesday and Saturdays at the COVID-19 clinic.

