'I will be working here until I walk out': UFS boss Lynne McLennan to retire

news, latest-news,

HIGHLY-respected UFS Dispensaries boss Lynne McLennan has announced she will retire in July. Ms McLennan has been in the mutual health organisation's chief executive officer role for 21 years. UFS announced the decision in a statement on Friday morning. "I will be working here until I walk out," Ms McLennan told The Courier. "I've got to a point where there are so many other things I want to do in my life. I really, really, strongly want to do them, and they're not compatible with a full-time chief executive role. "I'll do some part time board work and pursue some other interests and volunteer interests. I might start marching down the street for climate change, join Grandmothers Against Detention and have time to do things I want." Ms McLennan said she wanted to spend time in her garden and continue part time work "to make a contribution to the community". She has joined the Central Highlands Water Board. "I'm very energised by the work being done there and that's something really looking forward to. I have a real interest in sustainability and public health and the water board is critical in both those areas," Ms McLennan said. The past two years Ms McLennan has been a leader in the city's COVID-19 response with UFS taking on key Commonwealth-funded roles in both testing and vaccinations. With Ms McLennan at the helm, UFS has expanded from seven community pharmacies and a gift store to and organisation of 19 pharmacies - 16 now with nursing services - three medical centres, a day spa and a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic. IN OTHER NEWS UFS chairman Graeme Dixon paid tribute in a statement to Ms McLennan's leadership on the organisations steady growth and diversification. "Lynne has ensured that the organisation has consistently focused on delivering benefits for the members of UFS, and improving the health of the communities in which we operate," Mr Dixon said. "Whilst we will miss Lynne's insights and contributions, we believe UFS Dispensaries is extremely well-positioned for future growth and innovation in healthcare that will assist our members." UFS confirmed work had started to recruit a new CEO via an external recruitment organisation. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/8654291d-4fa2-4c36-bd5e-26d6d6b8b692.jpg/r0_379_4558_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg