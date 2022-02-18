news, latest-news,

Ballarat schools will be allowed to have spit crews at this year's Head of the Lake albeit with restricted numbers as part of a compromise that will see crowds return to the event for the first time in two years. Ballarat High School principal and Ballarat Associated Schools Chair of Rowing Gary Palmer said schools will be allocated a section each on the western side of the finish line (near the judge's box), while the general public can support crews from the Loreto College side. Schools had earlier in the week told The Courier they were preparing for spit crews to be banned. However, COVID rules were then eased statewide, prompting further discussions. "Each school will have a capped number of people in their school area meeting safety quotas," he said. "School areas will look different to past pre-COVID events with all schools very mindful of how transmittable the current Omicron variant is and the levels of positive cases currently within Ballarat. "A great deal of thought and collaboration has been undertaken to ensure that this event is a COVID-safe event for our school communities, and the wider Ballarat community." School crowds will be capped at one person per 0.75 square metres, consistent with new regulations. Presentations will take place back at each respective school for successful crews. The event will be live streamed as it was in 2021, available here. Racing will commence next Sunday at 9am, returning to the traditional order with juniors competing first, then continuing through to the senior boats from approximately 12:30pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/c05f4f20-4148-401e-851e-1d71a90926c0.jpg/r0_122_4691_2772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg