news, latest-news,

One of the region's biggest community recreation and tourism projects is forging ahead after many years of preparation, with major milestones reached this month. A tender was awarded for the Hammon Park Trailhead for the Creswick Trails project after a vote at a Hepburn Shire Council meeting on Tuesday. Final approvals and land use agreements are being sought for construction of the first 60km stage of mountain bike trails after a planning permit was granted in January. Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie said the project had been a long time in the making and it was exciting movement forward for residents and bike enthusiasts who are keen to see it completed. "It is a really exciting project for Creswick," he said. Company NaturForm was awarded the $1,931,709 tender to construct the Hammon Park Trailhead. The project will create a cycling and recreation space and trailhead for the 100km network of mountain bike trails yet to be completed. There will be jump lines, a skills area with a rock garden, a green skills track, a bike playground, a nature play space, barbecues and a picnic shelter constructed, in addition to the existing pump track. Cr Drylie could not provide an exact timeline on the expected completion of the project, but suggested it would take months rather than years and be undertaken in stages. He said the site was 'not just about bikes', but creating a community and youth hub, with spaces for children to play, families to catch up and community members to host events. "If you think of Victoria Park in Ballarat and some of the great adventure play areas there, it will be somewhat comparable," Cr Drylie said. "The existing history of Hammon Park is for community use. It has been for many years and it is good to see we can develop this site and use it for a community use." Hammon Park was one of the areas to flood during the January storm event in Creswick. Cr Drylie said he expected significant consideration would be given to drainage and design work would factor in the creek that runs nearby. Hepburn Shire Council adopted a masterplan for the Hammon Park Trailhead in September 2020 and was successful in a $2.1 grant application to the state government's regional tourism fund in March 2021. A contribution from Creswick Community Bank was also received. The broader Creswick Trails project received $2.56 million state government funding in 2017. Construction was initially expected to begin in 2018 but has been extensively delayed due to personal, cultural, historical and ecological concerns raised about some sections of the trail network. RELATED COVERAGE: April start date for work on Creswick mountain bike Mecca It has since been split into two 60km and 40km sections north and south of Melbourne Road, with the 60km section to be completed first. Cr Drylie acknowledged there had been community frustration the project had not progressed at the planned speed. "We have been conscious of being compliant, respectful and doing the right things in terms of permits and consultations that have to happen. We are pleased it has got to this stage now," he said. Cr Drylie said final negotiations for the first stage of the trails were 'going pretty well'. A protected flora agreement and land use activity agreement must be obtained for the first stage of the trail network construction to go ahead. Cr Drylie said it was likely they would be the final permits required and the timeline for completion would become more clear once they were obtained. "It is a very complex project. There has been a lot of negotiation in the background happening with Creswick Trails," he said. "We have provided considerable information to Heritage Victoria to ensure the routes look at the impact of the project and we are confident it meets all the requirements." RELATED COVERAGE: Next steps for Creswick mountain bike project to go before council Cr Drylie said more work needed to be done to progress stage two of the project, which was subject to more significant cultural, historical and ecological concerns in the area. "It is a complicated project with a huge number of stakeholders. It is an incredibly complex project," he said. "The learnings are you can't rush these projects. "You do need to listen to community, you do need to listen to stakeholders and be prepared to work through the objections everyone might have and not assume a project is fit for purpose before you have done that work." Cr Drylie said Creswick was growing and this project would be a fantastic addition to provide residents healthy lifestyle opportunities and attract tourists who will spend in local businesses. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/58001138-5639-4d5a-aa9c-392f0cf6b2a5.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg