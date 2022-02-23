news, latest-news,

Investigations have begun into an industrial fire that destroyed a towing company's shed in Delacombe. Ballarat Towing Service owner Damian Wood said he was woken up by one of his employees about 5am on Wednesday, stating one of their brick sheds was on fire. Fire crews rushed to the scene on Elizabeth Street, as black smoke filled the area - an advice message is still active on the VicEmergency website urging people to stay away from the area. There are concerns asbestos may be involved. Firefighters took more than an hour to extinguish the fire, with explosions heard in the area and flames coming through the roof - a high-angle firetruck was also deployed. The wreckage shows burnt out cars inside the shed and the yard. It's understood no one was hurt, but one firefighter was taken to hospital for observation. Mr Wood said he was waiting to hear what the cause of the fire was. "We've pretty much lost one of our sheds completely, and everything in it," he said. "None of my trucks (were destroyed), but one of our roadside utes was - we've got no idea about the damage yet, some are ours and some are other people's." The surrounding area is generally an industrial zone, although the fire is near the Spot on Pots Nursery. Elizabeth Street will remain closed while cleanup and investigations continue. IN THE NEWS Ambulance Victoria and Fire Rescue Victoria have been contacted for comment. Mr Wood added he was thankful the situation was not worse. "There are that many firetrucks here, it's unbelievable, it's really good - a big thankyou to the fireys and everything, and for all the good wishes," he said.

