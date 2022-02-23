news, latest-news,

Legendary British broadcaster and conservationist David Attenborough has thrown his support behind the lake lighting objectors, in a handwritten letter delivered to one of the leading organisers. Peter Kervarec wrote to Mr Attenborough in early December, outlining his concerns about the environmental impact of the proposed 220 lights on wildlife at the lake. Several reports on the alleged impact of the 5.5m-high lights on bird, insect and mammal activity have been received, with the results described as 'inconclusive'. RELATED: Lake Wendouree lighting project: Tender to be awarded to Bendigo company Mr Attenborough's letter acknowledges the concerns of the lighting objectors, while apologising for being unable to do anything to assist them from his home in Richmond, Surrey. The veteran biologist, author, activist and BBC presenter, who is 95, suggested the objectors present their case to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, the largest private owner and manager of land for conservation in the country. "They may be able to advise on what could and should be done," Mr Attenborough wrote. "I can well understand your concern about Lake Wendouree." Mr Kervarec said the letter, which arrived on Tuesday this week, has galvanised the objectors to the lighting plan, which has been approved by the City of Ballarat. Around 100 people gathered to protest the planned installation of the state government-funded lights last week. The council has stated in its own information material 'there is a lack of clear scientific evidence to support the for/or/against argument' regarding the installation of lights. See the letter here. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/b4b2575f-8162-479c-82b2-a38965784347.jpg/r0_35_3264_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg