The following letters to the editor have been sent before tonight's council meeting that will see council decide on unlocking three future growth zones, with an eye on potentially pushing the city's population beyond 200,000 people. Given the lack of public transit infrastructure currently in Ballarat, especially in suburb to suburb transport, the council expanding suburbs outward seems extremely short sighted. It takes at least 40 minutes to get from my house to the CBD (a 10-15 minute drive) and well over an hour if I want to go to the DTC (a 5 minute drive). The council doesn't seem to care that the only way to get anywhere in a timely manner is to drive and adding more suburbs will just add to traffic problems. Cam Dawe, Sebastopol Why are City of Ballarat prepared to seek rezoning approval from the Planning Minster for the Urban Growth Area yet won't approach the Planning Minister about rezoning SUZ13 land which has a significant negative impact on landowners as identified by Spire Consultants in 2019? In mid 2021, in order to gain landowner approval not to continue with the planned panel process, Council promised the landowners they could trust Council to address the SUZ13 issues in a timely manner. Another broken promise by Council as reflected by the total lack of communication and zero progress. Christine Hay, Miners Rest It seems alright to identify outer lying city areas for future growth zones; but on the other hand there is no identified markings for planning proposals for city infrastructure for major roads, streets to link these areas with the city and further on to Melbourne, Geelong etc. Nor any mention of Council thinking about schools, hospitals, education and recreation facilities, traffic control etc. to cater for these growth areas. Nor any talks with the water board for future water supply to cater with this growth. So I suppose we just wait for these 100 year events to be the answer/excuse for our lack of foresight. Ruth Nunn, Invermay Get the roads infrastructure down before the building starts. We need lights and crossings. William Bahr, Sebastopol

