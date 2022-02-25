Large mulch fire in Alfredton brought under control

news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 8.22am: A large mulch fire in Alfredton has been declared under control. About 14 firefighters are continuing to respond to the industrial fire, after crews first turned out about 6am in response to a Triple-0 call. Firefighters arrived at the premises in four minutes and worked to bring the fire under control within two hours. The green waste mulch blaze is still emitting large plumes of smoke and firefighters will remain on scene for some time to monitor for hotspots and ensure the fire is fully extinguished. The advice warning remains in place and flames may be visible. Firefighters from Fiire Rescue Victoria and the Country Fire Authority are working alongside Victoria Police and the local council on scene. EARLIER: A mulch fire is burning out of control in Alfredton this morning. An advice message has been issued for most suburbs in Ballarat that "a lot of smoke and flames may be visible". The fire is burning a pile of mulch near Learmonth Street. The pile is understood to be about four metres high. The fire first broke out just before 6am. There is no threat to anybody in the area, with firefighters working to prevent the blaze spreading. There is expected to be a heavy presence of emergency vehicles so people are asked to avoid the area. It is the second large early morning fire this week, after a suspicious blaze erupted at the Ballarat Towing Service base in Delacombe on Wednesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/b63d9657-41b9-4cdf-858f-5c5698b5da23.JPG/r0_38_5568_3184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg