Police break up huge gathering on Sturt Street

Two teenagers were arrested and hundreds of youths moved on by Police, after at what has been described as "a large gathering" in a park on Sturt Street on Saturday night. Officers were called to a park at around 10.30pm and found the group, before asking them to leave, with the help of the Public Order Response Team. A 16-year-old girl from Ballan and a 17-year-old boy from Buninyong were arrested for alcohol related offences. They were later released. Two other teens suffered non-life threatening injuries following separate assaults. "No arrests have been made regarding the reported assaults at this stage." police said in a post on the Ballarat - Police Service Area Facebook page. "There have also been reports of property damage and possibly further assaults in the vicinity of the park." Officers are investigating and also said they will be patrolling the area to prevent further incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballarat Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

