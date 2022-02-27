Loreto, Ballarat Clarendon take out premiership honours

Loreto College dominated the majority of Sunday's Head of the Lake, going on to win the girls' premiership with 50 points. The school won 11 of 15 races, which included victories its first eight races to take out the J H Netherway Cup ahead of Ballarat Clarendon College (second) on 33 points and Ballarat Grammar (third) on 30 points. READ MORE SPORT: The result means Loreto has now claimed six girls' premierships since 2015. Ballarat Clarendon made it back-to-back boys' premierships with 46 points. The school won six out of 15 races to claim the Harold Deveson Cup. Ballarat Grammar came in second with 35 points, nine points clear of third-placed St Patrick's College.
There was plenty of support for Loreto College on Sunday. Picture: Adam Trafford
Loreto College dominated the majority of Sunday's Head of the Lake, going on to win the girls' premiership with 50 points.
The school won 11 of 15 races, which included victories its first eight races to take out the J H Netherway Cup ahead of Ballarat Clarendon College (second) on 33 points and Ballarat Grammar (third) on 30 points.
The result means Loreto has now claimed six girls' premierships since 2015.
Ballarat Clarendon made it back-to-back boys' premierships with 46 points.
The school won six out of 15 races to claim the Harold Deveson Cup.
Ballarat Grammar came in second with 35 points, nine points clear of third-placed St Patrick's College.
PREMIERSHIP TALLIES
GIRLS
Loreto College 50
Ballarat Clarendon College 33
Ballarat Grammar 30
Damascus College 9
Ballarat High School 6
BOYS
Ballarat Clarendon College 46
Ballarat Grammar 35
St Patrick's College 26
Damascus 15
Ballarat High Schoool 3
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.