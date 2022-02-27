Loreto, Ballarat Clarendon take out premiership honours

news, latest-news,

Loreto College dominated the majority of Sunday's Head of the Lake, going on to win the girls' premiership with 50 points. The school won 11 of 15 races, which included victories its first eight races to take out the J H Netherway Cup ahead of Ballarat Clarendon College (second) on 33 points and Ballarat Grammar (third) on 30 points. READ MORE SPORT: The result means Loreto has now claimed six girls' premierships since 2015. Ballarat Clarendon made it back-to-back boys' premierships with 46 points. The school won six out of 15 races to claim the Harold Deveson Cup. Ballarat Grammar came in second with 35 points, nine points clear of third-placed St Patrick's College.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/57be001f-e9be-4a3f-a405-886167faaf95.jpg/r0_202_4559_2778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg