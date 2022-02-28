news, latest-news,

The Melbourne Storm enter the NRL season one of the form sides of the competition following its 14-point win over the Newcastle Knights at the weekend at Mars Stadium. The Storm crossed the line for four tries on their way to a 24-10 victory, 5127 people making their way to the ground for the club's first ever game in Ballarat. READ MORE SPORT: The majority of the scoring came in the second-half of the contest as the game opened up. The Storm led 6-4 at the half-time break, but thanks to the opening two tries of the second-half, put themselves in a comfortable position. Newcastle hit back with one try, but a 72nd-minute try to the Storm's Jayden Nikorima extended the lead back out 13, Sualauvi completing a conversion to make it 14. The Storm will travel to face the Wests Tigers on Saturday, March 12 at CommBank Stadium in round one action. Melbourne welcomes South Sydney for its first home game at AAMI Park in round two, scheduled for Thursday, March 17 at 8:05pm.

