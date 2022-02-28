sport, ballarat-cricket,

Carngham's Jayden Edwards has taken out the top honour in the Grenville Cricket Association as the league's best and fairest. Edwards finished on 17 votes following his season which included 356 runs at 39.70 and 18 wickets at 13.89. READ MORE SPORT: His season included best bowling figures of 5-21 and a high score of 77 not out, one of his four half-centuries across the campaign. Edwards finished four votes clear of Haddon's Shaun McArthur, who managed to claim the batting average and aggregate for this season. He smashed 556 runs from his 10 innings at an average of 79.43. McArthur's teammates, Aaron Braeckmans and Lann Hanson took out the bowling aggregate with 20 wickets each. Carngham's Cain Edwards claimed the bowling average with 19 wickets at 7.58. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

