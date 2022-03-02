news, latest-news,

BALLARAT'S biggest COVID-19 vaccination centre is set to halt jabs, temporarily, from Thursday. Grampians Health, formerly known as Ballarat Health Services, has announced the community clinic based at The Mercure would be closed for a week, until Wednesday. The state-run roll-out will continue to offer COVID-19 jabs from its smaller public clinic at 18 Drummond Street in this period, from 9am to 3pm. This clinic will take bookings for this weekend only. This comes as children aged five to 11 become eligible for their second Pfizer dose. Children are able to receive these vaccinations at the Drummond Street clinic. Children, aged five-plus, and adults can still receive their first, second and third COVID-19 vaccinations at the UFS COVID-19 clinic on Dana Street, from general practice and from participating pharmacies. UFS has been offering the newly approved Novavax vaccination for first and second adult doses only on Tuesdays and Saturdays since last week. The Dana Street clinic also offers evening appointments for children and adults, for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, on Tuesdays to Thursdays. Some pharmacies, including UFS, offer the Moderna vaccine for initial doses and boosters. READ MORE Boosters are available to the general population aged 16-plus at least three months after their second dose. Grampians Health celebrated one year since the first official COVID-19 jab on Monday. The roll-out started with aged care residents and staff and high-priority frontline workers. The community vaccination clinic at The Mercure opened in April. It now also offers a low-sensory vaccination option for children. This centre, on Main Road, will re-open on Thursday, March 10 from 8.30am. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/bb0f5be2-39e5-4b3b-af01-abc32af1cf32.jpg/r10_230_4466_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg