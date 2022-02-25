news, latest-news,

BOOSTERS and child COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ballarat are some of the strongest in the state but experts on the region's jab frontlines warn against complacency - including the a false sense of security from having had the virus. Grampians Public Health Unit operation director Robyn Wilson confirmed the more severe COVID-19 Delta variant was still active in the community and there was no way to easily gauge which a person has contracted. Ms Wilson reiterated that event adults who had tested positive to COVID-19 still needed to be fully vaccinated - including a booster shot. "People can have COVID-19 a number of times. What you do get with a vaccine can reduce severe disease," Ms Wilson said. "Vaccines will limit what you will suffer." There were 224 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ballarat on Thursday, and a slight rise to known active infections of 1190 among City of Ballarat residents. About 70 per cent of eligible people in the Grampians region have received a booster vaccination against COVID-19, according to the city's two major vaccine programs Grampians Public Health Unit and UFS. UFS chief executive Lynne McLennan said it was disappointing the 18 to 29-year-old cohort had the lowest uptake of booster shots - an age group with a high number of infections during the Omicron phase. Ms McLennan said UFS' general practice clinics were dealing with people experiencing lingering health problems from long-COVID. Being fully vaccinated was a way to prevent this. "I'd like to emphasise that while we are still 'living with COVID' this is no time to be blasé about the impact of the virus," Ms McLennan said. "Being fully vaccinated with a third dose is essential to protect both yourself and those around you. "Full vaccination reduces your chance of catching COVID in the first place. However if you do still catch the virus, you are far less likely to be seriously unwell." Ballart's paediatric vaccinations, at 62 per cent of children aged five to 11, were about 10 per cent higher than the state average. Demand for boosters and children's jabs remains strong in UFS pharmacies and the UFS vaccination clinic on Dana Street. The clinic has been hosting popular evening sessions for busy people. IN OTHER NEWS Ms McLennan acknowledged some school-aged children were waiting a short time after having a COVID-19 infection before getting a jab. For some adults, there was still a wait in the three-month interval required between booster and second dose. Grampians Public Health Unit continues to step up in-reach vaccinations, such as a pop-up clinic at Sebastopol Primary School earlier this week and the St Patrick's College boarding house. The team will partner with Ballarat Community Health to have a vaccination pop-up at Ballarat Swap Meet this weekend. Ms Wilson said walk-up jabs at the vaccination centre at The Mercure and some in-home jabs were available to help reduce barriers to getting a jab. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/2ab6c7ec-d980-40bd-93fc-95d1b7919f0c.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg