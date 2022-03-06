news, latest-news,

An ambitious push to investigate redeveloping the Ballarat train station's southern side, and create a new masterplan, has been "paused" by the state government's Victorian Planning Authority. Announced in early 2021, the Station Southside Precinct Masterplan was to be fast-tracked by the VPA, to evaluate options between the station, Lydiard Street, Mair Street, and Peel Street. The VPA partnered with the City of Ballarat for the project, which aimed to develop a new masterplan for the area. READ MORE: First ideas emerge for southside master plan Ballarat station precinct upgrade: Mayor talks southside masterplan However, work came to a halt last month, and there's no word on when it will restart. A VPA spokesperson said in a statement it "will continue when the further technical investigation is completed". "The VPA understands the importance of this project and will provide timeframes once they become clearer," they added. A community engagement report noted accessibility to the area, and providing a welcoming space for visitors, were high priorities, but a draft masterplan was due to be issued at the end of last year. The regional bus terminal on the southern side of the station must be moved as part of its heritage permit conditions, which were established in 2018 - this is the main barrier to continuing work on the masterplan, and its new location will be the subject of the "technical investigation". A new local bus interchange was opened late last year, and is now in operation, but regional coaches and airport shuttles are still using the southern terminal. IN THE NEWS Heritage Victoria noted in a statement the controlling agency for the bus terminal, VicTrack, will need to seek a new heritage permit by November 2023, or face penalties for non-compliance. Spokespeople for Heritage Victoria and V/Line said both agencies will continue to provide advice on the project. When the project was announced, several community groups were approached to provide input, with suggestions floated including infill housing and spaces for markets, as well as a push to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

