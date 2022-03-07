Moorabool Shire Council confirms withdrawal from aged care services

news, latest-news,

There are concerns for dozens of aged care workers in Moorabool Shire after the council confirmed it will pull out of aged care services. In a media release, council blamed a change in federal government policy, emerging from the Royal Commission into Aged Care, that "made it clear that local government does not have a meaningful role to play in the future delivery of aged care services". Moorabool Shire Council will "transition out" of its involvement in delivering aged care services, including domestic assistance, respite, delivered meals and home maintenance, among others, to be replaced with a private provider. READ MORE: Moorabool Shire to move away from aged and disability services The decision was made at its most recent meeting this week. The specifics will be confirmed following "negotiations" with state and federal governments, and the change will affect all funded Commonwealth Home Support Programs, Home and Community Care Program for Younger People services, and regional assessment services. Council also resolved to continue supporting clients and their families, as well as staff, as well as search for a "values-aligned successor provider" to recommend to the federal government. In a statement, Moorabool Shire mayor Tom Sullivan said the priority was ensuring residents who required aged care and disability services continue to receive the same level of service. "Our other concern is our impacted staff," he said. "Since this was first flagged, council has been working very closely with the 38 council staff who are directly impacted by this decision and talking through their options with them and supporting them, and these conversations and support will continue today and in the coming months. IN THE NEWS "Once service delivery ceases, Council will continue to have a role within the organisation, who will provide support and information to the local community to ensure service referrals and links to relevant services occur and to help the community navigate the aged care and disability systems." In December, Moorabool Shire Council flagged the change will be coming, with the Australian Services Union expressing concerns it could lead to insecure work for in-home care staff and poorer outcomes for clients. The changes will take effect from July 1 this year, according to council, and more information is available online. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

