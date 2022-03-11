news, latest-news,

SRI Lanka will enter into the popular charity cricket showdown between India and Ballarat's celebrities in the game. Friends of India Network has declared a triangular series on Sunday with three 10 overs-a-side matches and a final for the title. The Tuskers formed after network president Sanjay Sharma mentioned the event to a Sri Lankan colleague Kapila Liyanapathirana, a cricket enthusiast and anaesthetist, who sought to form his own team - drawing predominantly on top Ballarat Cricket Association players. This is the fifth cricket tournament involving the Indian Lions and Ballarat Raiders, raising money and awareness for community health. The carnival-like day will feature a Dj, jumping castle and food trucks with a gold coin donation on entry. Players to watch include Ajay Reddy (general practitioner), Matt Clark (physiotherapist), Matt Skinner (EJ Cleary medallist and Wendouree firsts premiership captain), Sukith Krishnamoorthy (general surgeon), Susheel Sharma (nephrologist), Iruka Kumarage (O and G consultant), Brad Irvin (operating theatre technician) and Simon Coghlan (Provincial Hotel owner). All money raised this year supports Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network. Sharma said this will help support mental health resources in schools amid the challenges of the pandemic. "The pandemic has caused a lot of strife and mental health issues. Schools are struggling," Sharma said. "We understand that there are lots of resources and help available for adult mental health issues. However, school children don't seem to get that attention and there's urgent need to address this. "With that in mind we are planning this fundraiser to raise money to provide assistance and training regarding coping strategies and resilience to 4000 school children from Ballarat and surrounds." IN OTHER NEWS Friends of India Network aims to bring together Ballarat residents of Indian origin and the local community. Part of our group's commitment is to raise funds and help social causes by making contributions to projects here in Ballarat, using local money to help local projects. Action starts at the Ballarat Grammar Oval on Sunday, 10.30am. People can also donate to the cause via trybooking here. The Network's annual gala dinner that follows the cricket match has been shifted to August in a bid to allow greater capacity in attendance. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/6a1f5e1a-f990-4bac-bed5-422e6b5c1fe9.jpg/r0_41_1020_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg