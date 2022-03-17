news, latest-news,

Winning the inaugural Ballarat Opera Prize has given baritone Stephen Marsh the support, coaching and opportunities he never thought he'd have. In 2020, Ballarat businessmen Michael Stubbs and Malcolm Roberts gifted Victorian Opera $50,000 for a prize to employ and develop an emerging singer next year. The prize comes full circle next month when Mr Marsh performs some of opera's most passionate arias, duets and ensembles alongside a 12 piece orchestra in Heroes and Villains - Ballarat Opera Prize at Her Majesty's Theatre. The performance, a fundraiser for the Ballarat Arts Foundation, marks a return to the Her Majesty's stage for Mr Marsh who sang and performed there as a teen in Royal South Street competitions and most recently in the finals of the Herald Sun Aria awards in 2019. Winning the Ballarat Opera Prize in the midst of the pandemic when live performance was decimated made a massive difference to Mr Marsh. "The award was originally announced halfway through the first round of COVID lockdowns. Shows were cancelled because of COVID restrictions ... and this gave me a little bit of hope in a time that was trying for everyone in the arts. "It gave me something to really strive for." Entrants sent in a recording and CV and from that a panel of finalists were confirmed to perform live between COVID lockdowns. "I was fortunate enough to be chosen out of that group who performed live," he said. "One of the things as young artists there's always questions around how do you financially support yourself during a time when you're trying to establish yourself as an artist," he said. "It's quite a challenging enterprise finding your way through the industry and continuing to have the finances to do so." The award provides financial support, being cast in a Victorian Opera production, and private coaching and mentoring from Victorian Opera staff. IN OTHER NEWS It allowed Mr Marsh to travel to Switzerland last year to make his European debut "Victorian Opera prepared me for the role I was singing, plus regular coaching and conversations, support and development so it's been an invaluable experience and has had a huge effect on me ... around how I prepare, how I work, and the standards I hold myself to," he said. "These people push us in the best way possible to be the best we can and I want to do the best I can to show I've taken on what they taught me." With live performances cancelled throughout COVID, Mr Marsh managed to find work as a set builder and set mechanist to learn more about the "other side" of productions.

