Members of the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra are relishing playing together with limited social distancing after the pandemic kept them apart. To spread the joy of making music the orchestra will perform A Musical Celebration on Sunday at the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre. "The sound quality is different when people are so far apart so it's great to have those restrictions scaled back," said Ballarat Symphony Orchestra member Elena Polevaya. A Musical Celebration will feature pieces including On The Beautiful Blue Danube, Morning Mood from Peer Gynt, the Hebrides Overture, Dance of the Tumblers, selection from Bizet's Carmen Suite no. 1, and more. "This program covers everything from blazing energy and colour to warmth and tenderness. It's a wonderful opportunity for an orchestra not only to play music they love but also to explore colour, clarity, precision and subtlety; a synergy of heart and mind," she said. "The BSO is relishing the task of being and finding its absolute best in this celebratory program." IN OTHER NEWS Conductor Mark Shiell, who has led the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra several times previously, will take the baton for Sunday's performance, and he will return to conduct the orchestra's December concert. For bookings call Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on 5338 0980 or visit www.wcpa.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/0e40a44b-5efd-40b3-97b5-ab6c3c5c1ffe.JPG/r80_0_4848_2694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg