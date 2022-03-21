New kitchen opens doors for multicultural community and training

news, latest-news,

The completion of a new kitchen at one of Ballarat's biggest community hubs will provide new opportunities for training, food start ups and sharing multicultural food. Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council and BGT Jobs and Training launched the new kitchen on Thursday afternoon with Victoria Multicultural Commissioner Silvia Renda. BRMC executive officer Ann Foley said the new facility would support multicultural community work to provide food relief to vulnerable families and open many other new doors. "Right through COVID the Malayalee and Sikh community have been cooking and sharing food to alleviate the hardship of people isolating or unwell," she said. "We are very glad we can now offer a facility here that will assist that crucial community work." Ms Foley said BRMC would be able to host cooking demonstrations and lessons in the new kitchen and provide a space for people from diverse cultures to prepare food to share with the community. RELATED COVERAGE: Indian Food Fest allows community to share culture through flavours of their homeland The BRMC Women's Business Incubator has helped women start businesses, some which involve food products, so the kitchen would also support those emerging enterprises. "The community kitchen for us is a really integral part of the Ballarat Welcome Centre and we are so excited we can do it with Barkly Square and BGT," Ms Foley said. Barkly Square has become a vibrant community hub, a new take on its previous life as a school building. The new kitchen was originally the home economics space for the school and has been renovated to a commercial standard kitchen. The Victorian Government funded the work through the multicultural infrastructure grant program. BGT Jobs and Training will also use the kitchen facility for training purposes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/a4d08f21-a6a5-4a22-8514-d04c0ac25c91.jpg/r0_270_5307_3268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg