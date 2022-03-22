news, latest-news,

Work has begun on a major project for the Creswick community, after many years of preparation and planning. Soil has been turned on the Hammon Park Trailhead project, which will deliver a cycling jumps course, a trailhead for mountain bike tracks, nature play, beginner ride circuits and picnic areas for the community. Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie said the project was 'much anticipated' as it would activate the space for all ages. "The community is very excited to see this project go ahead," he said in a statement. "We look forward to working with an experienced contractor on a project that will transform this site into a well-used and activated recreational space." Hepburn Shire Council adopted a masterplan for the Hammon Park Trailhead in September 2020 and was awarded a $2.1 million grant for construction from the Victorian Government in March 2021. A tender for the project was awarded to company NaturForm at council's February meeting. RELATED COVERAGE: Tender awarded for Hammon Park Trailhead construction The project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Final planning work continues for a network of 60 kilometres of mountain bike trails for the broader Creswick Trails project, after a planning permit was issued in January. Consultation work continues for a separate 40km section of the total planned 100km of trails for the project. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/2a860fc5-24ad-4380-91d6-a38a308014bf.jpeg/r0_95_1024_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg