news, latest-news,

A third regional council surrounding Ballarat has announced it will pull out of aged and disability care service delivery. Golden Plains Shire Council decided on Tuesday night to transition out of the service delivery of aged and disability care, with services to move to a private sector provider. It comes after Hepburn Shire Council also voted to pull out of aged care service delivery during a meeting last week and Moorabool Shire Council made the decision in early March. Golden Plains, Moorabool and Hepburn Shires said they could not commit and were 'ill-equipped' to continue service delivery under the new national system for the sector that will be implement from July 2023. Golden Plains Shire Mayor Cr Gavin Gamble said it was a challenging decision for council to make. "For many years council has had the privilege of providing these services to our more vulnerable residents," he said. "It is regrettable that the new national system for the aged and disability care sector means we cannot continue to deliver high quality services to the community. "Under the new nation-wide system for the sector, the service will be best delivered by a dedicated care provider. "Council is committed to supporting all our clients and their families in this transition and ensuring continuity of care." RELATED COVERAGE: Moorabool Shire Council confirms withdrawal from aged care services Golden Plains Shire will stop service delivery on June 30, 2022, with a new dedicated provider starting on July 1. Council said it would support clients of home and community care services for older people, people recovering from acute care and people with disabilities during the transition. "All clients will continue to receive the services they are currently provided without interruption," a council media release states. "Affected staff will be supported individually through a range of options including redeployment opportunities, paid redundancies and advice on future career pathways in the aged and disability care sector." RELATED COVERAGE: Hepburn Shire Council to vote on withdrawing from aged care service delivery Nationwide changes to aged and disability care will bring in a market-based model for the Support at Home program, a new integrated assessment tool and new online platforms for clients and payments. Local councils who decide to transition out of service delivery before the changes can recommend quality private providers to the Australian Government to take over their services. Cr Gamble encouraged clients and family members affected by the change to get in touch with council's Ageing and Inclusion team on 5220 7151. "We appreciate that this change of service delivery is an important decision," he said. "We are happy to answer all your questions as we move through the transition of service providers." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/8b355a94-50f4-45b1-8dc6-458537ca6c72.jpg/r0_216_4245_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg