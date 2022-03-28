news, latest-news,

A man who allegedly punched a police officer in the head has been released from custody. Bailey McKenzie, 23, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday afternoon. The court heard police responded to an argument at a Wendouree address on Thursday and upon arrival, found an allegedly abusive McKenzie in the front yard. IN OTHER NEWS: The prosecutor said police separated McKenzie, who was "extremely alcohol affected" and his friend. As he packed up some of his belongings McKenzie allegedly continued yelling at his friend. When police told him to leave with his mother, who had arrived to pick him up, McKenzie allegedly "formed a closed fist with his right hand" and struck a senior constable to the left side of his head. McKenzie was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station but was deemed to be unfit for interview due to his level of intoxication. The court heard the police officer suffered bruising and a headache. The court was told McKenzie had an "extensive and serious criminal history" with more than 110 charges, including counts of unlawful assault, recklessly causing injury and breaching corrections orders. He had allegedly said the assault was "an accident" and he hit the officer while he was throwing a lighter to his friend. Police opposed him being granted bail due to a fear he would continue to offend. His defence lawyer said her client had an alcohol addiction and became violent when he drank. It was submitted that he was trying to change, worked full-time and could be bailed to live with his mother. But Magistrate McGrane sought a $2000 financial surety for his bail. "The unacceptable risk of committing further offences is ameliorated to an acceptable level with a surety in place," he said. He was granted bail with conditions to live with his mother, not to attend licensed premises or to consume alcohol.

