BCA First Grade Grand Final | GALLERY

news, latest-news,

Re-live the premiership win by Golden Point over Darley in the Ballarat Cricket Association Grand Final on the weekend with a huge gallery of photos taken by Luke Hemer. RELATED COVERAGE: Darley 135 (A Warrick 3/40 S Ogilvie 2/11 J Pegg 2/45) def by Golden Point 9/191(cc) (M De Zoysa 74* LG Herring 33 B Longhurst 2/18 D Chandima 2/29 RN Khwaja 2/44). If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/149809199/fc813104-00d2-4990-b003-57cfa588830c.jpg/r0_476_5184_3405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg