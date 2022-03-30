news, latest-news,

THESE chocolately treats might look simple and inviting but there is a lot of technical work that goes into these creations as Ballarat students are discovering. Ballarat Tech School opened its latest Girls in STEM program in a two-day workshop with the city's chocolate factory workers from Mars Wrigley Confectionery to apply their skills in formulating a new Mars Bar flavour. Damascus student Paris Govan said her greatest takeaway from the foodie adventure was in the art of perfecting sweet treats. "I was surprised by the amount of effort and exactly what it takes to make chocolate bars," Paris said. "...[The brief was] a new chocolate bar design for Mars. We were given tables of full recommendations from trends in taste and colours we're using." More than 50 female students in years eight to 10 from nine schools across the region took part in the first design challenge. Girls worked in small groups to formulate their Mars Bars and present to each other and Mars staff in a tasty test. Paris said it was a good way to meet like-minded students who were keen to build on their skills in STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics. She said the program had already opened her eyes to how Ballarat had so many jobs in STEM-related fields for women. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat High School student Sindhura Sewgolam said her mum was a nurse and would often tell her about STEM jobs in different industries. Sindhura said it was fun to test out her STEM skills in a food science activity that she would otherwise unlikely have the chance to do at school. "I know a bit about food technology from school but it's nice to see it in depth - especially in making chocolate, which we would not have the time to do in class," Sindhura said. "It takes time to temper the chocolate just right and to know if you add water you've wrecked it." Both girls said they enjoyed cooking a little at home and they hoped Mars might be able to find some inspiration in their group efforts. Ballarat Tech School will continue to host two-day workshops for Girls in STEM participants each term. Coming up this year are plans for applied design thinking with Barlett's industrial textile manufacturing experts, exploring drone technology with Victorian Unmanned Aerial Systems and science research and design with a Ballarat life sciences company. The program aims to encourage and inspire girls to become STEM leaders in their schools. Each workshop is designed to showcase the diversity in STEM career paths for females. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/1eb04941-df35-4ac3-9e06-f8fcdaaec248.jpg/r0_81_2862_1698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg