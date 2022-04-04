news, latest-news,

PLAYER numbers are booming at Forest Rangers Soccer Club whose home ground is a step closer to bringing a popular casual format of the game into action. A tender is out to bring street soccer to Wendouree West Recreation Reserve with City of Ballarat launching a call for design and construction. The new modified and enclosed pitch is part of a major precinct redevelopment, including new turf works completed last year, and will be similar to a smaller street-style pitch at Morshead Park. Forest Rangers participation manager Tracy Dean said a refreshed Wendouree West reserve has already made a big impact both for the club's player numbers and for families casually exercising at the ground. Ms Dean said the smaller street soccer pitch would better allow for two-on-two or five-on-five games, especially for when people wanted to have a fun, social kick. "Our new pitches are fantastic. We have been inundated with juniors...Even up at the ground [on Saturday] there are kids on the pump track and people kicking the footy - even if it is the wrong shaped ball for us - and there are families on the playground," Ms Dean said. "New facilities are engaging with the community that's around there. We're always, as a club, trying to do that. I think the [street soccer] pitch will probably get more kids playing." Street soccer is part of a $7 million state government investment at Wendouree Recreation Reserve. IN OTHER NEWS Upgrades will also feature a new pavilion, which Ms Dean said would make a major difference for the wider community. Fellow tenants of the precinct are Wendouree Neighbourhood Centre, Balarat YMCA youth program and Wendouree Men's Shed, the latter will have its own free-standing rooms behind the pavilion. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/88c9291d-3d1c-4dfd-a9cf-2c1455c96846.JPG/r0_131_4928_2915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg