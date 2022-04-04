news, latest-news,

The class lists of Ballarat's newest little learners have a decidedly Z flavour this year. The Courier's unscientific study of naming trends - the class lists of the Ballarat region's foundation classes compiled as part of the Big Steps Little Feet feature - has found a surge in first names starting with Z. There are at least 15 different names starting with Z - with multiple spellings of some names bumping the list out to 20. There's Zayne/Zane/Zayn, Zavier, Zayden, Zarah, Zariah, Zanda, Zaylee, Zion, Zac/Zach/Zachary, Zayah, Zali, Ziggy, Zamarah, Zoe/Zoey, and Zyra. Then there's older style names that could be at home in a senior citizen's centre or sound equally cute bestowed on youngsters. IN OTHER NEWS In this year's Big Steps Little Feet you'll meet at least one Reg, Howard, Wilbur, Fred, Hazel, Graeme, Peter, Vivienne, Elsie, Esme, Edith, Margot, June, Dawn, Ignatius, Ralphy, Barry, Shirley, Vera, Miriam, Bronwyn, Betty, and Dickie. Unisex names are also growing in popularity with several Banjos and Marley/Marlee/Marlies across boys and girls. The Courier's Big Steps Little Feet will be published on Wednesday. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/95e65d55-fbb4-436b-9444-c3e50df9fcfa.jpg/r0_203_4027_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg