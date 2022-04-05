None hurt after bus, taxi crash into cows on Western Highway

news, latest-news,

Passengers were lucky to escape uninjured after a commuter bus collided with a stray herd of cows on the Western Highway about midnight. According to Victoria Police Media, the bus was travelling west on the highway when it struck about seven cows that had strayed onto the road near Leigh Creek. "The bus sustained significant damage. A taxi driving behind the bus sustained minor damage after it also collided with the cows," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Sadly, the cows were fatally injured. Fortunately, both drivers and the passengers on the bus were uninjured." There were five passengers onboard the incident coach, who disembarked with the assistance of emergency services so they could continue their journey in taxis. Ambulance Victoria confirmed they were called to the incident but were not required to transport anyone to hospital. A V/Line spokesperson confirmed it was a rail replacement coach, and thanked passengers for their patience "while we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible". V/Line is investigating the incident as per normal procedures.

