Repeat driving offender ultimately caught after two month crime spree

A learner driver repeatedly drove his brother's ute, stole hundreds of dollars of petrol and sped off from police around Ballarat, Melbourne and other regional areas, a court has heard. Police pursued Zachary Walker, 23, in September 2021 into a dead end street, where he did a u-turn and drove at the police vehicle, before veering onto a nature strip and speeding past them. IN OTHER NEWS: The rear tyre blew out and police later found the car abandoned. Walker pleaded guilty to 49 charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to stealing registration plates in July 2021 and committing seven petrol drive offs in the following two months. He failed to stop on police direction five times in a one month period, speeding off in multiple locations after police activated their lights and sirens. The car he was driving was a noticeable white ute with a blue bonnet. Walker was also charged with stealing number plates and possessing a drug of dependence. His defence lawyer told the court Walker had completed the Court Integrated Services Program while on bail and was in a more positive position than when he was arrested last year. Walker was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

