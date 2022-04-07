news, latest-news,

LONG lockdowns might be behind us but the ripple effects are increasingly keeping people unsteady on their feet. Eureka Osteo exercise physiologist Abby Byrne said there has been a rise in strength, mobility and, as a result, confidence in the wake of lockdowns and so much time at home, particularly among the region's older population. Ms Byrne said seemingly simple, little exercises - even while boiling the kettle - can make a big difference in keeping people steady on their feet. She encouraged people to become more aware of exercises they could do at home to maintain strength and balance and to prevent falls. "After long lockdowns we noticed a decline in strength and mobility and confidence, particularly among older people," Ms Byrne said. "As soon as people become unsteady, confidence begins to lag. "There have been big deteriorations from people staying home more and not doing as much as they used to do." April Falls is a nationwide campaign encouraging older people to get active and find appropriate exercise to maintain their balance. For Ballarat grandmother Karen Park the answer is Pilates. Ms Park has long focused on strengthening her core, her limbs and joints and had noticed the difference in a quick rebalance after a trip in the garden or trying to chase her grandchildren. She is aware her strength is skewed to one side of her body and consistent balance exercises were important. Ms Byrne said it need not be formal exercise as static balance, heel raises, marching and sit-to-stand education could help. "It's sad because it's usually not until someone experiences a fall that they look to prevention," Ms Byrne said. "Prevention before is always better than reaction after an injury or being in hospital." IN OTHER NEWS Key risk factors for falls Ms Byrne said included warning signs such as muscle weakness, a shuffle walk, forward posture changes or using hands rather than leg muscles to get up out of a seat. Building and maintaining lower limb strength in hips and legs throughout life could also help, Ms Byrne said. She suggested sports that also have balance components, such as those using single leg control, offered a challenge. About 30 per cent of people aged 65-plus experience a fall each year, according to New South Wales Falls Prevention and Healthy Ageing Network, but exercise of any kind can reduce fall risk by 23 per cent. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/db840951-8402-4099-ba21-fc74cb9a66e9.jpg/r0_189_3043_1908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg