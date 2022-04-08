news, latest-news,

COVID-19 vaccinations will be suspended at the city's largest jab hub the next two weekends. The Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Mercure and run by Grampians Health, formerly known as Ballarat Health Services, closed bookings on Friday and will re-open on Tuesday, April 12. Jabs will also be on hold for the Easter long weekend, closing on Good Friday but reopening on the Easter Monday public holiday. This comes as the major vaccination centre prepares to permanently shut down operations at The Mercure on April 28. Grampians Health Ballarat will continue to run free COVID-19 vaccinations from its Drummond Street clinic, across the road from Ballarat Base Hospital. The smaller clinic at 18 Drummond Street will also be open for appointments and walk-in vaccinations, 9am to 3pm, on days The Mercure is closed. Winter boosters became available this week for residents aged 65-plus, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people in disability residential care and people who are severely immunocompromised. Those who are eligible must wait at least four months from their third COVID-19 jab dose to get the winter booster. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available via the UFS vaccination clinic on Dana Street, most pharmacies and general practitioners. READ MORE If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/24955ffd-fcd9-454d-9f35-76a0ecaa4b5e.jpg/r11_244_4738_2915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg